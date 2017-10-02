Catalonia referendum On the streets of Spain
Spain experienced a day of violent upheaval on October 1 during the vote in Catalonia for independence. Many protesters took to the streets - as did the Spanish police.
The controversial referendum for Catalan independence brought out the masses. While separatists and their supporters tried to cast their vote in the region, the police sent out by the central government in Madrid cracked down hard on protesters and people trying to cast their ballot. The day ended in hundreds of injuries.
The conservative Spanish government as well as the constitutional court declared the vote invalid. However, approximately 90% of voters in the northern Spanish region of Catalonia voted for separation from the rest of the country, according to Catalan officials.