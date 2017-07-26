This content was published on July 26, 2017 11:50 AM Jul 26, 2017 - 11:50

Peter Sticher, Schaffhausen's leading cantonal prosecutor (left) with Ravi Landolt, head of the cantonal security police unit during Wednesday's news conference (Keystone)

Police have given more details on the arrest of the man suspected of attacking people with a chainsaw in the Swiss town of Schaffhausen two days ago.

The 51-year-old suspect was apprehended by police in Thalwil on Lake Zurich about 60km (37 miles) south of the crime scene following a major international operation involving 300 policemen and the public, officials said on Wednesday.



He did not show any signs of resistance and carried a plastic bag with two small crossbows and wooden arrows, a public prosecutor in Schaffhausen said.



The manhunt involved security forces from Switzerland and neighbouring Germany. The authorities had described the suspect as dangerous.



map Map showing region between Schaffhausen and Thalwil

The man had entered the office of a health insurance company, CSS, attacking and injuring several people with a chainsaw.

Police have opened a criminal inquiry, but the motive for the attack has yet to be established.

The suspect is said to be drifter who often lives in the woods. He has two previous convictions for weapons offences.



swissinfo.ch/ug