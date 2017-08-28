This content was published on August 28, 2017 7:03 PM Aug 28, 2017 - 19:03

A poor spring and dry, hot summer across Europe has taken its toll on Swiss apple producers, with the harvest expected to drop by 20% on average.

Production is expected to barely exceed 100,000 tonnes which is a 36,000 tonne decrease on last year, and 67,000 less than the bumper year of 2009.

There are some 900 producers in Switzerland, who cultivate an area of ​​almost 4,000 hectares (5,400 football fields). Two thirds of the apple orchards are concentrated in Switzerland’s north-east (canton Thurgau) and in western Switzerland (cantons Vaud and Valais).

According to the association of Switzerland’s fruit producers, consumers in the country eat nearly 16kg of apples annually, compared to 12kg for chocolate.

