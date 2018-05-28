Navigation

Chipping in Crowdfunding platforms boom in Switzerland

...
Swiss crowdfunding platforms dealt with CHF375 million ($377 million) in 2017, almost three times as much as the previous year. Some 160,000 people supported a crowdfunding project. 

Over the past eight years, more than half a billion francs have been collected via the “swarm-based form of financing”, said the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts on Monday. 

Crowdfunding is the practice of funding a project or venture by raising small amounts of money from a large number of people, typically via the internet. 

The main driver of growth in recent years has been the crowdfunded financing of small and medium-sized businesses and investments in property, according to the university. 

The report’s authors expect crowdfunding in Switzerland to break the billion-franc mark by the end of the year. 

At the end of April, 43 crowdfunding platforms had a physical presence in Switzerland. Many other internationally focused platforms were not registered in Switzerland.

Funding the arts The crowd isn’t always a reliable partner

The arts are one of the major beneficiaries of crowdfunding in Switzerland. But that isn’t to say that every project is successful – far from it.


