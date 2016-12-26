Postman rings more than twice

The three Swiss Post sorting centres has handled about 18 million parcels before Christmas (Keystone)

Swiss Post says it has set a new record – sorting and delivering nearly 1.3 million parcels in one day during the pre-Christmas period.

In total the state-owned company handled about 18 parcels in the first 24 days of December ahead of the festive break.

The postal employees also delivered about 20 million letters on peak days in December. They had to do extra shifts to cope with the amount of work, according to a statement.

The company expects the number of parcel deliveries to continue to increase until the first of week of January, as it supports a charity campaign by the Swiss Red Cross for families in need in Belarus, Moldova, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Armenia.

The campaign, 2 x Christmas, was set up in 1997 and is also backed by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, swissinfo.ch’s parent company.

Red Nose

Closer to home, a volunteer operation to bring people safely home after long and possibly boozy evening festivities, has also been busy.

The Nez Rouge (Red Nose) foundation said more than 18,400 people benefited from the service since the beginning of December.

The aim is to help reduce the number of road accidents. About 375,000 passengers in total have called on volunteer drivers over the past 27 years.

swissinfo.ch/ug

