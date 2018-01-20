This content was published on January 20, 2018 5:00 PM Jan 20, 2018 - 17:00

That time of year again: over 10,000 recruits began military service this week. (Keystone)

Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.

Sunday

3

The number of lives claimed by mountain accidents last weekend. Two were mountain hikers who fell from a ledge; the other was a skier. Last year, mountain sport deaths declined, from 115 to 91 over the first nine months. Winter weather is often decisive in attracting more people to the mountains, and in sparking more or fewer avalanches.



Monday

39

The position of Swiss retailer Migros in Deloitte’s annual run-down of the world’s largest retail companies. Competitor Coop was 43rd, both having jumped several notches up the list. In 2017 Migros and Coop – Switzerland’s "orange giants" – achieved sales of $24.1 billion (CHF23.1 billion) and $22.4 billion respectively.

Tuesday

10,200

The number of new recruits who started their military training this year. Some 120 were women, a small but rising figure. Many of the recruits, who must complete 18 weeks of service, will be dispensed for health or psychological reasons.

Wednesday

163

The speed, in kilometres per hour, reached by winds driven by Storm Evi, which swept across Switzerland on Wednesday. Only a week after the devastation of Burglind, Evi again tore up trees, blocking roads and disrupting rail travel.

Thursday

25,000

The approximate number of people, according to a University of Geneva study, who will be eligible to apply for citizenship via the facilitated process approved by Swiss voters in 2017. This week, the government announced that the rules will enter into force on February 15.





