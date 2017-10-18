This content was published on October 18, 2017 4:03 PM Oct 18, 2017 - 16:03

The pointed glass and concrete building will be located on the corner of the Place des Nations Square, opposite the European headquarters of the United Nations (Fondation pour la Cité de la Musique de Genève )

The winning design for a stunning new concert hall complex to be built in the heart of so-called International Geneva was officially presented to the press on Tuesday.

The future “City of Musicexternal link” design is the result of a partnership between Gonçalo Byrne and Pierre-Alain Dupraz, architects from Lisbon and Geneva, respectively.

The complex features a curved pointed roof and glass facades. It is expected to open in December 2022, and will house four concert halls, including a 1,700-seater octagonal-shaped philharmonic hall with the stage located in the centre.



View inside the philharmonic concert hall at the future City of Music complex in Geneva

(Fondation pour la Cité de la Musique de Genève)

The building will be the home to the Orchestra de la Suisse Romande [Orchestra for French-speaking Switzerland] and the Geneva Music School Orchestra.

The total project is estimated to cost CHF250 million ($254 million), financed entirely from private funds. The Foundation for the City of Music had to negotiate with the United Nations and the canton, which owned the land.

In all, 18 architects’ offices from around the world, including those of Norman Foster and Renzo Piano, participated in the competition decided by a jury.



Model showing the City of Music Complex (centre) and UN Palais des Nations (bottom right) (Fondation pour la Cité de la Musique de Genève )

swissinfo.ch/sb

