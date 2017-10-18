The winning design for a stunning new concert hall complex to be built in the heart of so-called International Geneva was officially presented to the press on Tuesday.
The future “City of Musicexternal link” design is the result of a partnership between Gonçalo Byrne and Pierre-Alain Dupraz, architects from Lisbon and Geneva, respectively.
The complex features a curved pointed roof and glass facades. It is expected to open in December 2022, and will house four concert halls, including a 1,700-seater octagonal-shaped philharmonic hall with the stage located in the centre.
The building will be the home to the Orchestra de la Suisse Romande [Orchestra for French-speaking Switzerland] and the Geneva Music School Orchestra.
The total project is estimated to cost CHF250 million ($254 million), financed entirely from private funds. The Foundation for the City of Music had to negotiate with the United Nations and the canton, which owned the land.
In all, 18 architects’ offices from around the world, including those of Norman Foster and Renzo Piano, participated in the competition decided by a jury.
