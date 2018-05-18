Seven Swiss companies including retail giants Migros and Coop have formed an association to create a national network of filling stations for hydrogen powered vehicles.
Migros, Migrol, Agrola and Fenaco say they also plan to fuel their own vehicles with hydrogen by 2023. "Refuelling only takes a few minutes and autonomy can now be as much as 600 kilometres or more," said the companies in a press release on Friday. In addition, rather than emitting exhaust fumes, hydrogen powered vehicles emit steam.
In October 2016, the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (EMPA) installed the nation’s first hydrogen fuelling station for fuel cell cars at their research campus in Dübendorf, canton Zurich. A month later Coop inaugurated the first public hydrogen fuelling station in Hunzenschwil, canton Aargau.
