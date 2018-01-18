Clean water for all A look inside Zurich's water treatment system
Wasserwerke Zürich Trinkwasser
Switzerland has a reputation for pristine waters. Voters will have a chance to make it even cleaner when the popular initiative "clean drinking water for all" comes to ballot in the next years.
Here we take a behind-the-scenes and below-the-ground look at how Zurich's water supply system is treated and routed from lake to home. Often invisible, the pipes and technologies cleaning and transporting the source of life are critical backbones of any urban infrastructure.