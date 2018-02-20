This content was published on February 20, 2018 11:54 AM Feb 20, 2018 - 11:54

Swiss consumers are increasingly turning to the internet for shopping. Online sales were up by 10% in 2017, with a 23% increase in online purchases from abroad.



The total sales generated from online shopping in 2017 was CHF8.6 billion ($9.2 billion) last year, with CHF1.6 billion going to companies abroad, The Association of Swiss Mail Order Companies (VSV)external link, the market research company GfK and Swiss Post revealed on Tuesday.



The most popular items ordered were home electronics, followed by fashion and shoes. Almost a third of home electronic purchases in Switzerland were made online.



It’s a trend that has been increasing over the years. In 2017, consumers spent CHF3.5 billion more on online shopping than in 2010. Purchases made abroad have tripled since 2011.



The reasons for the boom are ease of finding any item on the internet and being able to make price comparisons beforehand, the organisations said in a statement. This is a clear advantage over the high street.



They expect the trend to continue. China will play a key role. The first wave of direct imports from China started in 2015. “We expect that this development will continue until 2020 and result in increased price pressure on the market,” the statement said.

