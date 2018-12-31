Navigation

Climate change awareness Poll finds majority for greenhouse tax on plane tickets

Plane in the sky between two jets trails

Eleven countries in Europe have introduced a CO2 tax on plane tickets. Opponents of such a levy won a first victory in the Swiss parliament earlier this month. 

(Keystone)

An overwhelming majority of people in Switzerland appear to be in favour of introducing a tax on plane tickets to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

An online poll, published by the SonntagsZeitung newspaper, showed that 70% of respondents said they were prepared to pay between CHF12 to CHF50 ($12.2-$50.8) towards a CO2 tax depending on the duration of a flight.

The survey was carried out among more than 6,000 online users ten days ago and comes in the wake of a parliamentary debate which saw the House of Representatives rejecting a proposal to introduce a CO2 tax on plane tickets.

Opponents argued a tax would impose a double financial burden on aviation. Supporters however said flying had become extremely cheap.

The number of plane passengers increased by 60% between 2000 and 2017 according to latest official statistics.

Eleven European countries already levy a tax on plane tickets.

The online survey also showed that 54% of respondents agreed an additional CO2 tax of CHF0.5 per litre on petrol.

