Most Swiss are apparently aware of the dangers of global warming. But only 12% of respondents are willing to flying less to reduce the personal carbon footprint (Keystone)

A majority of the Swiss population agrees that climate change is a major threat but is only willing to accept restrictions if they don’t affect the personal freedoms, according to a survey.

A detailed pollexternal link, commissioned by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation – swissinfo.ch’s parent company - found 85% of respondents acknowledging global warming as a fact, while 14% said they were not entirely convinced. One percent denied it outright.

Most respondents recognise that melting glaciers and rockslides are a consequence of the warmer climate in Switzerland and believe the phenomenon is man-made.

Scientists are the most credible source of information ahead of other individuals who give their views, according to the poll, which is based on a survey among online users between the age of 15 to 79 across the country.

The public broadcaster is dedicating its Wednesday evening programmes in Switzerland’s four national languages, German, French, Italian and Romansh, to the topic of climate warming.

Separate polls measuring peoples’ worries have put social security, unemployment and other work-related issues as well as immigration, refugees and health costs as top public concerns.



The latest poll also found that most respondents agree that measures against global warming need to be taken at an international level. But they would only welcome personal restrictions if they are compatible with their own personal lifestyle.

Only about 20% of respondents said they have confidence in Swiss politicians to find a solution to the harmful effects of climate change.



