Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Climate change Swiss skier to give half of his winnings to environment charity

Yule

Yule is in fine form winning the men's slalom in Madonna Di Campiglio, Italy last December.

(Keystone)

In a rebuke to the president of the International Ski Federation, Olympic gold medallist Daniel Yule has pledged to donate half of his prize money from the next two World Cup events to fight climate change.

Last month, Gian-Franco Kasper, the Swiss president of the International Ski Federation had stated that he preferred dictatorships for ski events as there was unlikely to be resistance from environmental activists there.

He later apologised for any misunderstanding and claimed his statements were not meant to be taken literally.

The 26-year-old Yule, whose parents are British, made his pledge to charity Protect Our Winters on Instagram. He said he was “putting [his] money where [his] mouth is” after he had criticised Kasper at the world championships in Åre, Sweden, last month. 

Winners of slalom World Cup events take home prize money worth CHF45,000 ($44,980) with the lowest amount of CHF500 going to the skier who finishes in 30th place.

Kasper retracts International ski chief apologises for ‘dictator’ comments

The head of the International Ski Federation (FIS), Gian-Franco Kasper, has apologised for saying he prefers dictator-led countries to run large ...

This content was published on February 7, 2019 4:07 PM


AP/ac

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.








Click here to see more newsletters