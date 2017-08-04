This content was published on August 4, 2017 10:37 AM Aug 4, 2017 - 10:37

Heating up: Al Gore in An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power (Keystone)

Former US Vice President Al Gore will attend this year’s Zurich International Film Festival to present An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, the follow-up to the Oscar-winning 2006 climate change documentary An Inconvenient Truth.

The film will be shown in Zurich on October 8. Gore will attend the screening and present the documentary, directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shen.

“We are proud to welcome Al Gore, one of the most globally influential politicians, environmental activists and Nobel Prize winners of recent years,” said festival co-directors Nadja Schildknecht and Karl Spoerri.

“An Inconvenient Truth was a truly powerful and impactful movie and we respect his continued efforts to inform and inspire audiences around the world. We are delighted to be able to screen An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.”

