Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Collector's item? Old Swiss trains get chance at new life online

Historic steam train

Switzerland has the densest railway network in the world.

(Keystone)

The Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) is selling its old locomotives on the Internet. Control cars, rails, switches and a firefighting train with a CHF1 million ($1 million) price tag are among the vintage vehicles on sale.

You will be hard pressed to find anything for less than CHF25,000 on SBBresale.ch, according to the Sunday editions of the German-language Blick newspaper and French-language Le Matin.

Several pieces have already been sold so SBB is now looking to expand its offering.

"We want to operate even more sustainably and, if possible, give vehicles and facilities a second life," an SBB spokesman told Blick.

"In addition to the ecological component, there is also an economic side: if we can sell more products, this will relieve the SBB budget," he added.

According to the report, anyone can order locomotives, switches and tracks for home use, be they railway companies, dealers, logisticians, property owners, craftsmen or municipalities.

Commuter life How to behave on a Swiss train

Jump on, ride to your stop, hop off — without offending anybody. Sounds easy, but it’s not, warns a guru of Swiss transport etiquette.


Keystone-SDA/ds

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

Like swissinfo.ch? Meh? Let us know.

Survey

Survey

Your questions become our stories: time to vote

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters