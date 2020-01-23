Another 37,000 coins featuring tennis star Roger Federer – the first living person to receive that honor – went on sale on Thursday, according to Swissmint. Also up for grabs is the “smallest gold coin in the world” inspired by Albert Einstein and a bimetallic coin featuring the European hare.
“Roger Feder is probably Switzerland’s most successful individual sportsman, the world’s greatest tennis player and the perfect ambassador for Switzerland,” noted the Bern-based coin maker.
A pre-sale of the commemorative coin quickly sold out in December 2019. An additional 40,000 silver coins in uncirculated quality along with 10,000 Federer gold coins with a different motif will go on sale in May 2020.
Swissmint also unveiled two other coins on Thursday: a tiny gold coin imprinted with the face of Albert Einstein and the second edition of the three-part series “Swiss Forest Animals.”
The 1/4 franc gold coin has a diameter of 2.96 mm and a weight of 0.063. It features the iconic image of the scientist sticking his tongue out. Einstein came up with the world’s most famous formula (E = mc2) and became a Swiss citizen in 1902.
Along with coins for everyday transactions, the Federal Mint Swissmint regularly issues commemorative coins and coinage of a higher standard for the collectors’ market.
Commemorative coins bear an official, state-guaranteed, nominal value and are available in various minting qualities. They can be gold, silver or bimetallic.
swissinfo.ch/ds