Swatch claims that ETA no longer holds a dominant position for supplying watch parts in Switzerland. (Keystone)

Switzerland’s largest watch manufacturer, Swatch, has slammed a decision by the anti-trust regulator to prevent it from selling watch parts to larger customers from the start of next year. Swatch says it is considering suing the Competitions Commission (Comco) for damages.

Comcoexternal link decided on Wednesday to temporarily suspend deliveries of watch movements from Swatch’s ETA unit to big rivals from January 1, 2020. But the regulator added that it would revisit the issue, most likely next summer.

The verdict was the latest twist in a long-running saga dating back more than a decade when Swatch declared its intention to stop supplying watch parts to competitors, saying that its monopoly was stifling innovation. The decision caused consternation in the Swiss watch industry as at that time ETA had a monopoly in the market for producing many parts essential for assembling time pieces.

In 2013, Swatch struck a deal with Comco to continue supplying parts until the end of 2019. But in the meantime, other companies, such as Sellitaexternal link, developed their own capacity for producing movements. Because of this, Swatch now saysexternal link that Comco’s latest “incomprehensible and unacceptable” decision has merely served to “reinforce the positioning of a new dominant player [Sellita]”.

This will in turn harm the industry, says Swatch, particularly as the late timing of the decision will not give watchmakers time to prepare for the changes.

Swatch complains that Comco is “effectively driving ETA out of the market” and states that it is “de facto impossible” for it to continue to supply small companies with watch parts, which would be allowed by the regulator.

But Comco defended its decision, arguing that Swatch is overstating its case. “Is there really going to be a shortage of watch movements? I'm not sure. There's also a grey market and brands have built inventories,” Comco director Patrik Ducrey told Reuters.

swissinfo.ch/mga

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram