The Swiss funds are to be used for water projects and the protection of the civilian population in Yemen's civil war. (Keystone/Yahya Arhab)

Switzerland has pledged $12 million (CHF11.5 million) for the victims of the long-running civil war in Yemen and is also boosting support for Palestinians.

The money for Yemen is to be used for the activities of the Swiss Development Agency, the International Committee of the Red Cross as well as United Nations World Food Programme, according to the foreign ministry. These agencies focus on the water, hygiene and the protection of the civilian population.

The funds, committed at a donor conference organised by the UN and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, are part of a $1.35 billion international aid package.

The Swiss government also urged the warring parties to respect international humanitarian law and urged all sides to find a peaceful solution to the conflict on the Arab peninsula.

Palestinian conflict

In another development, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has called on Israel and the Palestinian Authorities to resume dialogue.

“The prospect of a partial annexation of the West Bank would make it more difficult to return to the negotiating table and would be in contravention of international law,” the ministry said.

Cassis added cooperation was essential to counter the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Palestinian economy.

The foreign ministry also announced it is increasing humanitarian aid and support for job creation programmes to help Palestinians.

Cassis made the statement during a meeting of a coordinating body for funding in the occupied Palestinian territories, according to the Swiss government.



