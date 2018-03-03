Only chicken and sausages bucked the trend, in particular thighs, nuggets, kebabs and hot dogs. Pork and veal – more than 90% of which was produced in Switzerland – were the losers, both seeing turnover go down.
For pork, this decrease was caused by lower prices, especially for popular cuts such as chops, steaks, fillet and “Geschnetzeltes” (shredded strips). The agriculture office said the veal dip was due to less veal being produced.
With an average price of CHF20.95 per kilo across all types of meat, customers paid the same as in 2016. Fresh meat was slightly cheaper, whereas processed meat was slightly more expensive.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.