More and more people in Switzerland are relying on their smartphone to shop, pay and transfer money, although, compared internationally, the Swiss are still cautious.

The Global Mobile Consumer Survey 2018external link, published on Wednesday by consultants Deloitte, found that 92% of all adults in Switzerland own at least one smartphone, 5% own only a mobile phone and 3% own neither. Similar trends are seen globally.

Of smartphones users, 74% use the device to get product information at least occasionally, 59% use it to make purchases directly, 40% use the smartphone to pay travel fares, and 27% to pay in shops.

However, the survey of 1,000 respondents in Switzerland aged 18-70 showed there were big differences in mobile phone usage between age categories.

Whether ordering clothes online, buying cinema tickets, reserving a restaurant table or booking a city break, young people are particularly likely do all of these on their smartphone (35% of 18- to 24-year-olds).

This figure is even higher among 25- to 34-year-olds at 40%. In contrast, 9% of 45- to 54-year-olds, 7% of 55- to 64-year-olds and only 4% of 65- to 70-year-olds prefer to make online purchases with their smartphones. Laptops and desktops are much more popular among these older target groups.

Phone banking

When it comes to handling everyday banking transactions, 65% of Swiss are already willing to complete their financial transactions via smartphone at least occasionally. Switzerland is thus slightly behind the curve globally and well below the figure for urban China.

Young people like to check their accounts using their phones: 45% of 18- to 24-year-olds prefer to use their smartphone, compared with 13% of 65- to 70-year-olds. Almost half (49%) at least occasionally pay their bills using their phones – the option of scanning in paper bills is a clear advantage, according to the study authors.

A third of Swiss transfer money to another person in Switzerland at least occasionally, for example via Paypal or Twint. Here, too, a similar picture emerges in international comparisons: Switzerland is ahead of neighbouring Germany and France, but well below the global average of 50% and well below the Chinese average of 94%.

“The smartphone is becoming increasingly important as an interface between customers and banks. For retail banks in particular, it will be of key importance to use this interface to provide financial information and to settle financial transactions,” said Adam Stanford, head of financial services industry at Deloitte Switzerland.

“However, innovations only make sense if they benefit the customer. […] Only transparent, easy-to-understand and uncomplicated mobile solutions will increase customer loyalty and satisfaction,” he said.





