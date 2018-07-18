His party reacted by condemning the comments and by starting proceedings on Tuesday to expel Keller from the party.
Party chief Martin Landolt told the German language newspaper Blick that he was “outraged” by Keller’s “abominable” comments.
Landolt made waves himself in 2016 when he tweeted a picture of a Swiss cross converted into a swastika.
Thomas Keller has since apologised for his remarks. In an interviewexternal link with the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper he said that he was “clearly against racism and glorifying anything to do with abusing power including guiding a people towards slaughtering others”.
hitler
the controversial tweet and a photo of the politician
He regretted making the “politically very, very dangerous” tweet and said he had been completely overwhelmed by the reaction because he had underestimated the potential of social media.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.