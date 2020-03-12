This content was published on March 12, 2020 8:34 AM

Masks are in short supply in Switzerland.

The federal health office says a state of emergency will probably be declared for the whole of Switzerland soon.

Already on Wednesday, the southernmost canton of Ticino declared a state of emergency on account of the coronavirus pandemic. This will be in effect until the end of March. The shut-down does not affect higher education or vocational training establishments.

Among the 12 measures introduced in Ticino is one that discourages people over 65 from looking after children or taking public transport. Restaurants have also been told to limit seatings to 50 people maximum.

Also on Wednesday, the Swiss government closed nine border crossing points to Italy – where there are over 12,000 cases and more than 800 people have died. The move is designed to better control and monitor the influx of workers from its southern neighbor. However, the government has resisted closing down the border altogether.









