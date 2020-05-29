This content was published on May 29, 2020 2:35 PM

An undated handout photo of the virus

(Keystone / Centers For Disease Control And and Prevention (CDC))

A young child has died from the consequences of a coronavirus infection, in the first case of its kind in Switzerland, the authorities have announced.

The news was confirmed by Stefan Kuster, head of the infectious diseases department at the Federal Office of Public Health, at a press conference in the Swiss capital Bern on Friday.

The infant, whose exact age has not been given, became infected abroad. The case is being investigated, Kuster said. The child died in the University Hospital Zurich after being repatriated, but the parents lived in canton Aargau. No further information was given.

Kuster also said that two children had become infected with the virus in Basel and that around 70 people had been put into quarantine as a result. Canton Basel City added in a statementexternal link that the two were brother and sister and had been attending primary school and Kindergarten in the west of the city. Those now quarantined included members of their family, as well as classmates and the children's two teachers. It is not yet known how the siblings came to be infected.



Overall on Friday there were two reported deaths as a result of the coronavirus and 32 new infections. There has been a rise across the week: on Thursday the number was 20 and on Wednesday and Tuesday, 15.

Numbers are subject to change due to the lower numbers of tests at the weekend, but Friday’s toll should remind people that “the story of the coronavirus” is not yet finished, Kuster said.



Keystone-SDA/ilj

