May 12, 2020

The Covid-19 confinement measures have changed and slowed down the lives of many people, but Swiss cartoonists are busier than ever. The pandemic, with its new faces and the reactions of politicians and society in general, is a rich source of inspiration.

The Swiss cartoonists’ association Gezeichnetexternal link had the idea of bringing together on Instagramexternal link part of the enormous humorous output about the unprecedented period we are going through. It has done so in parallel with the Museum of Communicationexternal link in Bern.

“During the crisis you mustn’t lose your sense of humour,” says Nico Gurtner, head of marketing and communication at the museum. “Bringing these drawings together in a single collection provides a little distraction and entertainment to people stuck working at home.”

Offering a laugh to people in isolation is even more important when the possibilities for movement are limited, he adds.

The Museum of Communication is already planning a retrospective exhibition on the year, Gezeichnet 2020external link, in December. Hopefully by then the lockdown will be just a memory which might even make us smile.





