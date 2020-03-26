This content was published on March 26, 2020 6:14 PM

Members of the Army Postal Service at work before the coronavirus outbreak (Keystone)

The mobilisation of the Swiss army to cope with the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in “more work than ever” for the army’s postmen and postwomen.

Instead of the usual 1,000 parcels a day, they are processing more than 8,000 – on top of mountains of laundry.

“We’re noticing a massive increase in shipments – especially of laundry bags,” said Fritz Affolter, the army’s top postman. He added that the service was reaching its limit.

Soldiers and officers taking part in the historic call-up are not allowed to go home for at least three weeks. This means they are having to send their dirty clothes home to be washed.

For the 15,000 or so army personnel currently on duty, 80 members of the Army Postal Serviceexternal link are deployed throughout Switzerland, working in 28 army post offices.

The Army Postal Service has existed in Switzerland for 131 years. It is a unit of the Swiss Post and is part of the army’s logistics organisation.

It delivers private letters and parcels to army personnel up to a maximum weight of five kilos free of charge. Care packages from relatives are also keep the postal workers busy.









