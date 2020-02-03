This content was published on February 3, 2020 4:09 PM

A passenger in a mostly empty plane flying from Cambodia to Guangdong Province, China, on Saturday. The WHO has said there is no need for measures that “unnecessarily interfere with international travel and trade” (Keystone)

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) and its parent company Lufthansa will ground planes to and from China for longer than originally planned owing to the coronavirus.

Lufthansa said in a statementexternal link on Monday that Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines flights would be suspended to and from Beijing and Shanghai until February 29 with immediate effect. Initially the flights had been suspended until February 9.

“Nanjing, Shenyang and Quingdao will not be served until the end of the winter timetable on March 28. Flight operations to/from Hong Kong will continue as planned,” it said.

On Monday China decried some countries for denying entry to people from Hubei province, at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, and cancelling of flights, as going against World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations not to take unnecessary or excessive measures.

In a speech to the WHO’s executive board, which opened a six-day session in Geneva, China’s delegate said the international community needed to treat the new virus outbreak objectively, fairly, and not “deliberately create panic” among the general public.

International isolation

China is facing increasing international isolation due to restrictions on flights to and from the country and bans on travellers from China.

There have been 17,238 confirmed infections in China including 361 deaths, as well as 151 confirmed cases in 23 countries and one death which was reported from the Philippines on Sunday, said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday.

Tedros said there was no need for measures that “unnecessarily interfere with international travel and trade” in trying to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

“We call on all countries to implement decisions that are evidence-based and consistent,” Tedros told the WHO executive board, reiterating his message from last week when he declared an international emergency.





