Science

Coronavirus Swiss tighten rules to help stop spread of China virus

The virus has spread outside China, raising fears of a global pandemic.

Switzerland is tightening medical reporting rules on suspected coronavirus cases, says a top government health official.

Doctors and laboratories must now report suspected cases of coronavirus infection to the cantonal and federal authorities within two hours, Patrick Mathys, head of the crisis management section at the Federal Office of Public Healthexternal link, told the Sonntagsblick newspaper.

He warned the epidemic could spread to Switzerland, which is a popular destination for Asian tourists. "We are also in contact with tour operators who organise group tours from Asia to Switzerland," Mathys continued, adding that controls at airports must be coordinated throughout Europe.

But he said zero risk was impossible and Switzerland was well prepared for the worst-case scenario. "We have well-equipped large hospitals that could take coronavirus cases," Mathys told the newspaper.

Swiss Home Affairs Minister Alain Berset has also said Switzerland is well prepared to face any outbreak of coronavirus and is ready to support international efforts to prevent a pandemic. 

The virus has spread beyond China’s borders, raising concerns of a global pandemic.  More than 2,000 people have now been infected globally and 56 people in China have died from the disease. 

The World Health Organization (WHO) decided on Thursday that the outbreak was not a global health emergency, but deemed it a local crisis. It said however, that the situation may yet turn into an emergency.

Mysterious virus Swiss develop test to detect coronavirus

The University Hospitals of Geneva have developed a test to detect a new strain of the coronavirus which is spreading across the world from China.

This content was published on January 23, 2020 4:46 PM


