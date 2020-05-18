This content was published on May 18, 2020 11:06 AM

A park in Gothenburg, Sweden, one of the few countries still open for business (Keystone / Adam Ihse)

Several large Swiss tour operators have cancelled almost all international travel until June 14, saying arrivals were currently not possible in many countries owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Customers will be able to rebook flights or ask for their money back.

A spokeswoman for Tui Suisse said the government’s announcement last week that Swiss borders would probably not re-open for tourist travel until mid-June also contributed to the decision. Most customers concerned have already been informed that their trips have been cancelled, she said.

Tui Suisse said all trips already booked to the end of August could be postponed by customers at no charge. Customers would be able to choose other dates and destinations in the travel programme up to October 2021.

Hotelplan has announced the cancellation of stays abroad for its brands Globus Voyages, Travelhouse, Tourisme Pour Tous, Hotelplan and Vacances Migros until June 14.

Customers will be reimbursed in full over the next few weeks, the Migros-owned tour operator said. With a few exceptions, notably Sweden, where foreign arrivals are still possible, customers will be contacted to see if they wish to continue their trip.

DER Touristik Schweiz, which owns the Kuoni travel agencies, said entry restrictions and a small number of flights until mid-June were resulting in hardly any tourist travel. For a few destinations, however, the options would be looked at individually, according to a spokesperson. Money already paid by customers could be credited to a free rebooking or reclaimed, it said.





Keystone-SDA/ts

