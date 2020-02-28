This content was published on February 28, 2020 10:17 AM

The annual Basel carnival was due to start on March 2. (Keystone / Valentin Flauraud)

Switzerland has imposed a ban on public events that gather more than 1,000 people together in the same place until at least March 15 in response to the coronavirus threat.

The ban comes into force with immediate effect in the midst of the carnival season which draws thousands of revelers to many Swiss cities.

"The Federal Council's top priority is to protect the population. It is responding to the latest developments in the coronavirus epidemic and has categorised the situation in Switzerland as ‘special' in terms of the Epidemics Act," the government said in a statementexternal link on Friday. "This enables the Federal Council, in consultation with the cantons, to order measures that are normally the responsibility of the cantons."

The first confirmed coronavirus case in Switzerland was announced on Tuesday. Numbers of infected people have been growing throughout the week and the number of tests on suspected cases has been ramped up.



Some major events, including two watch fairs, the Engadin ski marathon and carnivals in the southern canton of Ticino, bordering Italy, have already been cancelled.

Ice hockey matches in Ticino will also be played behind closed doors without fans, it had previously been stated.

On February 17, the Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions, which was due to take place at the end of March, announced that it had been postponed by six months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Geneva International Motor Show, which attracts around 500,000 people every year, was due to go ahead as scheduled from March 5-15, but this event will now have to be cancelled or postponed.





