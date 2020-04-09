This content was published on April 9, 2020 2:38 PM

Lauber was reelected as Swiss Attorney General last September. (Keystone / Peter Klaunzer)

Switzerland’s top court has rejected Attorney General Michael Lauber’s bid to rejoin investigations of corruption in football. The court upheld a previous ruling that Lauber’s closed-door meetings with FIFA’s head had raised the appearance of bias.

In a verdict released on Thursday, the Federal Court upheld the Federal Criminal Court’s order last June that Lauber recuse himself from the federal prosecutors’ probe.

Lauber has denied wrongdoing and said “conspiracy theories” over his meetings with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and presumptions of dishonesty were harming prosecutorial integrity.

Lauber had been investigating several cases of suspected corruption involving FIFA, based in Zurich, dating back to 2014 and the presidency of Sepp Blatter.

He had acknowledged two meetings with Infantino in 2016, saying they were intended to help coordinate the investigation. He later acknowledged a third meeting in 2017 after media reports of the encounter emerged.

Pay cut

Lauber had his pay cut for a year after a watchdog found last month he repeatedly told falsehoods and broke a prosecutors’ code of conduct in handling the probe.

A fraud trial of three former senior German football officials and one Swiss over a suspect payment linked to the 2006 World Cup hosted by Germany has already started, but looks on the verge of collapse amid a coronavirus-mandated trial halt as a statute of limitation looms.

Separately, the organisers of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar have strongly denied allegations from the U.S. Department of Justice that bribes were paid to secure votes for the hosting rights to the tournament.





Michael Lauber Scandal circles Swiss prosecutor at heart of FIFA case Why is Michael Lauber, Switzerland’s federal prosecutor, fighting for his political survival? By Sam Jones

Reuters/dos

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes