Former head of European football Michel Platini says he has been cleared by Swiss authorities of any criminal wrongdoing over payments he received from FIFA, world football’s Zurich-based governing body, that resulted in a ban for ethics violations. He said he now plans to return to the game.
“After [three] years of investigation, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerlandexternal link has just restored the truth by officially confirming that no charge has been at any time or will be in the future held against me in connection with my activities for FIFA,” Platini, 62, said in a statement.
The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has not commented.
Comeback
In 20915, Platini, a former captain of France, was banned from all football-related activities over a CHF2 million ($2.02 million) payment, for work done a decade earlier, made to him by FIFA in 2011 with former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter’s approval.
FIFA’s ethics committee said the payment, made at a time when Blatter was seeking re-election, lacked transparency and presented conflicts of interest. Both men denied wrongdoing.
Platini was initially banned from all football-related activities for eight years. The Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) reduced the suspension to four years.
“I will come back. Where, when, how? It’s too early to tell. But I will come back to football,” Platini said.
