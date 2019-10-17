This content was published on October 17, 2019 9:32 AM

The head of security at Geneva airport spent a month-and-a-half in prison for corruption and the misappropriation of public interests

Two people, including the head of security at Geneva airport, have been dismissed as part of a corruption case involving the awarding of publicly funded contracts.

The men had been arrested in May following several raids, including at the airport, in connection with an investigation into the awarding of two contracts to a Geneva-based security firm in February 2018.

The men were sacked at the beginning of July, reported Swiss public radioexternal link, RTS, on Thursday.

The head of security at Geneva airport had already spent a month-and-a-half in prison for corruption and the misappropriation of public interests. His deputy was implicated in the case later. He was dismissed on July 9 and his lawyer immediately appealed, claiming his client had only been following orders.

