This content was published on November 26, 2017 6:37 PM Nov 26, 2017 - 18:37

Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces walk inside the stadium that was the site of Islamic State fighters’ last stand in the city of Raqqa, Syria. (AP / Asmaa Waguih)

Two sisters and a man in western Switzerland are under investigation for terrorist financing, reports newspaper NZZamSonntag.

According to the Swiss Office of the Attorney Generalexternal link, they are suspected of transferring funds to the terrorist group Islamic State (IS).

+ Read about the state of jihadist extremism in Switzerland

+ Learn how politicians would cope with Islamic fundamentalism

The office first opened the criminal case against the three people in March. The two sisters, who live in canton Vaud, were temporarily in custody. One supposedly travelled to Syria and paid about $6,400 (CHF6,270) to a middleman who was in contact with the IS head of finance. Her sister is accused of paying around $630 to the terrorist group.

The man in question is the ex-partner of one of the women. Their son, a minor, has been under investigation since 2016. It appears that he had been planning to join IS.

Currently, the attorney general’s office is looking into about 60 cases related to jihadism.

swissinfo.ch/sm

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.