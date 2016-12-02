Large haul of fake erectile stimulants seized

Most fake drugs entering Switzerland come from Asia, particularly India (Keystone)

Border guards have seized large quantities of counterfeit medicaments, designed to enhance sexual potency, at a border crossing in recent weeks. The fake erectile stimulants, some originating from India, were found on coaches arriving from Serbia.

Some 3,200 units of fake drugs were found during two searches at the north eastern Diepoldsau border crossing, canton St Gallen, in November, the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, Swissmedic, said on Friday.

On the first occasion, on November 13, the pills and gel pouches were found among the personal belongings of the Serbian coach driver. Three days later, a 41-year-old Serbian man was found to have similar counterfeit products among his clothing on a different coach.

Swissmedic found that the products were counterfeit and hugely under-dosed. The agency has initiated proceedings against the importers of the fake drugs, which have been destroyed.

“Medicinal products of unknown origin can represent a huge health risk. Anyone who obtains and consumes medicinal products or doping agents of unknown origin is taking a big risk with their own health,” said a statement.

Customs officials seized 1,134 shipments of illegal medicines last year, down slightly from 2014. Around half the drugs were fake erectile stimulants. India was the source of 42% of all illegal medicine seizures.

An investigation by swissinfo.ch last year found that Swiss men were using a legal loophole to buy cheaper Indian generic versions of Viagra on the internet.

