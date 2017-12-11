The Swiss-based digital payment start-up Monetas has been declared bankrupt on Monday by a court in Zug. It’s the latest blow for boss Johann Gevers, also under pressure regarding his role in the Tezos Foundation.
The decisionexternal link by the cantonal court in Zug – where the start-up has been based since 2013 – to send Monetas into liquidation comes after a series of ominous signs in recent months.
In October, a note to investors signed-off by Gevers lamented that progress had ground to a halt following failure to find new investors; the company also let go of all its employees, retaining just a small core of contractors.
“It’s very disappointing that just when we were finally ready to capitalise on exciting commercial opportunities, we lacked the funds to execute,” Gevers said in a note to investors sent on October 23.
Gevers declined to comment to media following today’s ruling.
First established in Vancouver in 2012 and moved to Zug’s so-called ‘crypto valley’ a year later, Monetas’ aim is to provide smartphone payment services to underbanked developing economies. It is in talks with several African countries with a combined population of 300 million.
It’s Director, South-African Johann Gevers, is also in charge of running the Tezos Foundation – a cryptocurrency project – where he has come under fierce pressure from founders Arthur and Kathleen Breitman.
They have accused him of not only presiding over a period of inaction, but also “an attempt at self-dealing, misrepresenting to the council the value of a bonus he attempted to grant himself.” Recent reports however suggest that Gevers may emerge from the challenge intact.
