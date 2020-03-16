Several cantons have imposed measures that exceed national guidelines.

The Swiss canton of Geneva – where many international organisations have headquarters – imposed emergency measures on Monday in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. All gatherings of more than five people are banned indoors and outdoors.

The number of people in Switzerland who have tested positive for Covid-19 jumped to 2,200 between Saturday and Sunday. That figure is not complete because the Alpine nation does not practise a policy of systematic screening.

Professional gatherings are still allowed if recommendations concerning social distances and hygiene can be respected, the authorities said. The only shops allowed to remain open are those offering food and hygiene products, as well as pharmacies and hotels. Entertainment centres and sports venues must close as of Monday evening. Business activities are to be limited to the “indispensable minimum”.

Several cantons have imposed measures that exceed national guidelines. Canton Valais also unveiled more stringent measures on Monday, including the banning of religious services and the closure of hotels.

