This content was published on May 11, 2020 9:16 AM

Commuters with and without masks at Zurich main station on Monday morning (Keystone)

The main train stations in Bern and Zurich lacked their usual bustle on Monday morning, despite public transport in Switzerland returning largely to normal.

In the Swiss capital Bern the first intercity trains to and from Zurich and the western Swiss city of Lausanne were moderately busy, so distancing rules could be observed without any problems. Only a few passengers were wearing protective face masks on trains and in the station.

Transport companies recommend passengers wear a mask when space is tight and urge people to avoid unnecessary travel. Commuters have been told to avoid rush hours and to switch to less-popular routes whenever possible.

At Zurich main station, passenger traffic at 7am was similar to that of a week ago.

Many Swiss people are expected to continue working from home. What’s more, vocational and secondary schools will not resume normal operations until June 8.

Second stage

The second stage of easing Covid-19 measures throughout Switzerland began on Monday. Compulsory schools (with pupils up to the age of 16) are re-opening, albeit to a lesser extent. Shops, cafés, restaurants, fitness centres, libraries and museums are also allowed to open, provided they have taken precautions.

However, complete normality is still a long way off. Social rules to combat the coronavirus pandemic still apply. Outside the home, a minimum distance of two metres must be maintained.

Access to shops remains limited, as only one person per ten square metres is allowed into outlets. Some places provide staff and customers with protective masks on request.

In restaurants only four people or a family are allowed per table. The minimum distance between tables must be maintained or there must be a partition. Bars and restaurants must ask for a guest’s contact information, but the guest is not obliged to give it. Restaurant staff must clean and disinfect after each guest.





Keystone-SDA/ts

