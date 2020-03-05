This content was published on March 5, 2020 10:07 AM

So far mostly young people have contracted the disease in Switzerland but they are likely to pass it on to older people who are more at risk

(Keystone / Elia Bianchi)

The first confirmed death from Covid-19 has been reported in canton Vaud in western Switzerland. A 74-year-old woman died on Wednesday night, the federal authorities saidexternal link on Thursday.

The woman, who had suffered from a chronic illness and was thus considered at high risk, had been a patient in Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV) since Tuesday.

How the woman became infected is unclear. The cantonal authorities said more information would be provided at a press conference this afternoon.

At risk

On Wednesday the Federal Office of Public Health said that nearly 100 people had tested positive for coronavirus, with 58 confirmed and more pending.



It added that so far mostly young people had contracted the disease in Switzerland, but were likely to pass it on to older people who are more at risk.

The Swiss government has banned events and gatherings of more than 1,000 people and advised people to keep their distance, avoid shaking hands and refrain from the traditional Swiss triple-kiss greeting.

Globally, there have been more than 95,300 cases and more than 3,200 deaths, according to a Reuters tallyexternal link.





Keystone-SDA/Reuters/ts

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018