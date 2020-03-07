This content was published on March 7, 2020 12:07 PM

The Grand Princess cruise ship has been stopped from docking in San Francisco

(Keystone)

Four Swiss nationals are on board the Grand Princess cruise ship that was barred from docking in San Francisco due to the coronavirus.

The Swiss consulate in San Francisco is in contact with the local authorities, who have confirmed to the foreign ministry that four Swiss are on the liner. The foreign ministry tweeted the news on Saturday:

ship tweet Foreign ministry tweet COVID-19: Cas de suspicion de coronavirus sur un navire de croisière au large de la Californie ➡️https://t.co/1oPmGriv7L #CoronaInfoCH #coronavirus #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/WyYExpTYfS — EDA - DFAE (@EDA_DFAE) March 7, 2020

Samples were taken from 46 people on Thursday and 21 of them – 19 crew and two passengers – tested positive for the coronavirus, said US Vice-President Mike Pence on Friday at a press conference.

Pence, who is running the White House’s response to the outbreak, said the vessel with about 3,500 passengers and crew would be taken to a non-commercial port where everyone on board would be tested.

A 71-year-old man who had been on a previous cruise died from Covid-19 on his return to California.

On Friday the Federal Office of Public Health reported 210 diagnosed cases in Switzerland. The previous day a 74-year-old woman, who had been hospitalised in Lausanne, died as a result of the disease – so far the only death in the country.





Keystone-SDA/ts

