A doctor at Geneva University Hospital talks to a person suspected of being infected with coronavirus COVID-19 on March 10, 2020 (Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi)

Serbia closed its borders on Tuesday for travellers from countries most affected by the coronavirus outbreak, including Switzerland, to prevent spreading of the disease, the government said in a statement.

The temporary ban applies to people arriving “from Italy, certain provinces in China, South Korea, Iran and parts of Switzerland”, it said. The government did not say when the ban would be lifted or which parts of Switzerland it applied to.

The Serbian embassy in Bern said the airlines Air Serbia and Swiss had currently blocked flights from Switzerland to Serbia.

So far, four people in Serbia, including a Chinese national, have tested positive for the coronavirus. There are over 500 known cases in Switzerland, and three confirmed deaths.



"The Embassy of the Republic of Serbia in Bern recommends that all citizens of the Republic of Serbia in the Swiss Confederation, in accordance with the general instructions of the competent Swiss services, refrain from traveling to Serbia, unless clearly necessary," said Natalija Gunjić, spokesperson for the Serbian embassy in Bern.

Officially, some 71,000 people of Serbian origin live in Switzerland (2015 figure) while around 2,300 Swiss live in Serbia – many with dual nationality.

Last week, Israel also ordered travellers arriving from Switzerland, Germany, France, Spain and Austria to go into home quarantine, as it had already done for those returning from Italy, China and Singapore. Swiss International Airlines cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until the end of the month.

In Europe, Austria unilaterally broke with the European Union’s rules on the free movement of people on Tuesday by denying entry to those arriving from Italy. This is the first case of restrictions being placed on the free travel Schengen area of 26 European countries since the outbreak of the virus, an echo of 2015, when a wave of migrants and refugees prompted several to close their borders.



It is also the first time that border controls have been imposed due to health grounds in the EU. Serbia is currently in accession talks with the EU.

The Swiss government has ruled out closing its borders for the time being, including with Italyexternal link, where over 9,000 cases have been registered and the entire country is in quarantine conditions. Cross-border workers from Italy are still allowed to travel to their jobs in Switzerland, but they may be required to show a valid work permit.

