Switzerland is one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus.

China is sending protective material to Switzerland with a first batch of “urgently needed” gowns delivered to Zurich hospitals on Monday, Keystone-SDA news agency reported, citing cantonal authorities. Another flight arrived in Geneva and more are expected in the coming days.

The personal protective gear arrived at Zurich Airport on Sunday evening from Shanghai. The supplies will be distributed to 34 healthcare institutions in the cantons of Zurich and Schwyz.



Another flight landed on Monday in Geneva carrying 92 tonnes of protective medical equipment including masks made in China, Reuters reported. That flight contained 2.5 million surgical masks, 10 million gloves as well as goggles and thermometers. The equipment will be distributed to 13 Swiss hospitals and pharmaceutical associations.



Additional protective materials such as masks, gloves and safety glasses are expected to arrive in the coming days, according to SWISS International Airlines.

twitter Swiss Internatinoal Airlines Twitter post SWISS is to perform more than ten cargo flights from China to Switzerland on behalf of the Zurich Cantonal Pharmacy. Over 35 million personal protection items for the use of healthcare personnel will be transported both in the hold and the passenger cabin. pic.twitter.com/fp5DSJdKXF — Swiss Intl Air Lines (@FlySWISS) April 6, 2020

With coronavirus continuing to spread in Switzerland, doctors have warned of a pending lack of protective gear for medical staff, especially masks.

Switzerland recently introduced temporary restrictions on the export of protective equipment to head off shortages among medical staff and others fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

Last month, Brussels instructed the European Union member states to stop blocking exports of protective equipment to Switzerland and the other countries of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).



