This content was published on March 25, 2020 3:46 PM

A Swiss soldier on a practice exercise on March 21 (Keystone)

Switzerland has introduced temporary restrictions on the export of protective equipment to head off shortages among medical staff and others fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

Licences will now be needed to export masks, gloves, goggles and swabs as of March 26, the government said on Wednesday.

Exceptions to the licensing requirement will apply to the European Union and the three other EFTA states (Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein) as long as they treat Switzerland the same way, it added.

The government also announced a raft of measures to cut red tape related to recruitment and short-time working. The measures are designed to make it easier to recruit medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural or logistics workers, it said.

Blocked

Earlier on Wednesday deliveries of protective equipment to Switzerland were still blocked in France and Germany, despite a European Union directive exempting the export of protective equipment to EFTA states from needing an export permit.



Also on Wednesday the Swiss government extended entry restrictions to all Schengen states.

Citizens of Switzerland and Liechtenstein, people with a Swiss residence permit and people who have to travel to Switzerland for work-related reasons or because of an emergency will continue to be allowed to enter the country. Travellers may continue to transit through Switzerland and movements of goods are still permitted.





Neuer Inhalt newsletter subscription Never miss a top story: subscribe to our weekly newsletter now.





Reuters/ts

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018