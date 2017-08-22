This content was published on August 22, 2017 2:47 PM Aug 22, 2017 - 14:47

(Keystone)

Twenty-four police graduates have taken part in a 1,600-metre swim across Lake Geneva. For the first time in the event, held on Tuesday morning for the 42nd time, the new members of Geneva’s police force were joined by 15 colleagues who had been in the force for a while.

The 39 swimmers – 28 men and 11 women – set off from La Perle du Lac at 7am, heading towards Geneva Plage. The water was a pleasant 22 degrees Celsius (71.6 Fahrenheit). The aim was to have fun, the organisers emphasised, and the swimmers were accompanied by canoes in case they got tired. Only one person didn't complete the swim.

This year’s winner, a woman, made the crossing in 26 minutes and 18 seconds; the slowest participant needed 87 minutes and 41 seconds. The record, set in 2005, is 23 minutes and 22 seconds.

