Swiss examine possible Berlin market attack links

Mourners leave tributes to the victims of the Berlin market attack (Keystone)

The Swiss authorities have confirmed they are actively investigating possible links between the Berlin Christmas market attacker and Switzerland. The Swiss Attorney General’s office has opened a probe into “persons unknown”, Swiss public radio SRF has learned.

The investigation is being coordinated with federal police following a tip-off from other countries that the Tunisian perpetrator could have had links with people in Switzerland.



A spokesman for the Attorney General’s office said there were suspicions that two Swiss laws had been broken: one banning participation or support of a criminal organisation and the other outlawing al-Qaida and Islamic State.



Twelve people were killed and dozens injured when a man drove a truck into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin on December 19. Days later, the chief suspect, a 24-year-old Tunisian, was shot dead by police in Milan.



The suspect’s movements from Germany to Italy have led to conjecture that he may have passed through Switzerland, possibly with the help of accomplices. But German police later found he had travelled through the Netherlands and France.



“On the basis of the available information, it is important to clarify whether any references to persons in Switzerland are credible,” André Marty, spokesman for the Attorney General's office, told SRF. “That could be of great relevance to us in Switzerland, but also for our colleagues in neighbouring countries.”

