Alpine Environment

Crossing the Alps Ceneri base tunnel will be inaugurated in September 2020

tunnel

With the Ceneri Base Tunnel as a continuation of the Gotthard Base Tunnel, the new Gotthard railway line becomes a continuous flat railway for passenger and freight traffic through the Alps.

The transalpine tunnel in southern Switzerland will be inaugurated by the Swiss president on September 4, 2020. 

The 15.4-kilometre tunnel connecting Camorino and Lugano in the southern Swiss canton of Ticino is part of the Alpine rail link project that the people voted for 28 years ago. It will help extend high-speed rail connections between northern and southern Europe. The completion of the Ceneri tunnel will mark the end of the Alpine rail link project which also includes the 57-km Gotthard and 34.6-km Loetschberg base tunnels inaugurated in 2016 and 2007, respectively. 

graphic

The hard graft of drilling a hole through Mount Ceneri — after which the tunnel is named — was completed in January 2016. Around 650 guests are expected at the inauguration event. Another function will be held on December 12, 2020, marking the commissioning of the tunnel with a new regional train going into service. 


swissinfo.ch/ac

