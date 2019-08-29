This content was published on August 29, 2019 11:39 AM

With the Ceneri Base Tunnel as a continuation of the Gotthard Base Tunnel, the new Gotthard railway line becomes a continuous flat railway for passenger and freight traffic through the Alps.

The transalpine tunnel in southern Switzerland will be inaugurated by the Swiss president on September 4, 2020.

The 15.4-kilometre tunnel connecting Camorino and Lugano in the southern Swiss canton of Ticino is part of the Alpine rail link project that the people voted for 28 years ago. It will help extend high-speed rail connections between northern and southern Europe. The completion of the Ceneri tunnel will mark the end of the Alpine rail link project which also includes the 57-km Gotthard and 34.6-km Loetschberg base tunnels inaugurated in 2016 and 2007, respectively.

The hard graft of drilling a hole through Mount Ceneri — after which the tunnel is named — was completed in January 2016. Around 650 guests are expected at the inauguration event. Another function will be held on December 12, 2020, marking the commissioning of the tunnel with a new regional train going into service.









