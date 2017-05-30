Direct democracy Switzerland: How To

About blooming time Fresh flower clock blossoms in Geneva

A famous Swiss clock that combines floral splendour with precision time-telling has been given a facelift in Geneva.

The "L'horloge fleurie" or Flower Clock,external link was first created in 1955 and has now received new hands and an updated clock mechanism. The overhaul cost CHF50,000 ($51,200) and took two months to carry out. The clock, which is made up of more than 6,500 flowers, is one of the city's most popular tourist attractions.

