Fresh flower clock blossoms in Geneva Jo Fahy May 30, 2017 - 13:07 A famous Swiss clock that combines floral splendour with precision time-telling has been given a facelift in Geneva. The "L'horloge fleurie" or Flower Clock, was first created in 1955 and has now received new hands and an updated clock mechanism. The overhaul cost CHF50,000 ($51,200) and took two months to carry out. The clock, which is made up of more than 6,500 flowers, is one of the city's most popular tourist attractions.