Switzerland targets three more World Heritage sites

The Salginatobel bridge is considered an architectural masterpiece of the 20th century (Keystone)

Switzerland plans to submit three more sites of outstanding cultural or natural value for the UNESCO World Heritage list. These are two areas of ancient woodland and a groundbreaking reinforced concrete arch bridge.

The cabinet has chosen the three sites to add to the country’s existing 12 entries on the World Heritage list.



The Salginatobel bridge spanning a valley in Schiers, canton Graubünden, was designed by Robert Maillart. At 90 metres, it was the longest bridge of its kind when it opened in 1930. “It is an architectural masterpiece of the 20th century and a milestone in engineering art,” stated a cabinet press release.



Two tracts of beech woodland have also been chosen - one in the Val di Lodano, canton Ticino, and the other at Bettlachstock, canton Solothurn. Similar primary woodlands have already been listed in Germany, Slovakia and Ukraine.



The 12 existing World Heritage sites in Switzerland include Bern’s old town, the wine growing region of Lavaux and the mountains and valleys of the Jungfrau-Aletsch region.

