“Impression, Soleil Levant” (Impression, Rising Sun), painted in 1872 by French Impressionist Claude Monet, has gone on display at the Gianadda Foundation in Martigny, canton Valais. 

The well-guarded painting, which measures 50cm x 65cm, will remain part of the exhibitionexternal link, “Hodler Monet Munch. Painting the Impossible”, for one month.

