Mar 24, 2017 - 17:00

Besides the honorary award, Ganz was also nominated for his role in 'A Jew Must Die'. (AFP)

The Swiss actor Bruno Ganz has been recognised for his life's work with the Honorary Award by the Swiss film industry.



In its laudatory as part of the Swiss Film Award ceremony on Friday, Ganz was praised as "one of the most important German-speaking actors, a multiple award-winner starring in countless productions in international film and theatre".



He was born in Zurich on March 22, 1941 to a Swiss father and an Italian mother.



Despite winning countless awards, he would rather let his film and stage performances speak for his talents than talking to the media. In 2012, as Ganz was being given a lifetime achievement award by the European Film Academy, Swiss director Fredi M. Murer provided some insights about the celebrated actor.

“In private, he often strikes me as shy and introverted and from the countryside. And then on stage there suddenly appears this ‘grandezza’ [grandness], a certain Italianness.”

On the set of Vitus, Murer said he found Ganz a very precise and concentrated loner. “I think that when he’s in character, he doesn’t want to be spoken to as Bruno Ganz.”