Swiss tennis genius Roger Federer clinched his 91st career title on Sunday when he beat Rafa Nadal 6-3 6-4 in the final of the Miami Open.

The 35-year-old from Basel, who shows no sign of losing his edge after a six-month injury absence, lifted the trophy in Miami for the third time.

